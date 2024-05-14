PROVINCIAL RACE
Mbuyiseni Ndlozi: Gauteng premier in waiting?
The race to lead SA’s economic hub is tight, with premier Panyaza Lesufi, the DA’s Solly Msimanga, ActionSA’s Funzi Ngobeni and the UDM’s Mthunzi Mdwaba in contention
14 May 2024 - 05:00
The appointment of EFF MPs Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and Leigh-Ann Mathys to run the election engine of the party in Gauteng is clearly tactical but how much impact will it have on the red berets’ prospects in the province?
Ndlozi and Mathys, who serve on the EFF’s central command team, the party’s highest decision-making body between conferences, have the unenviable task of growing the EFF’s support in the hotly contested province. Pollsters predict there will probably be no outright winner...
