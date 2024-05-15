KATE THOMPSON DAVY: GPT-4o responds to emotional cues and simulates its own
With launch of the GPT-4o model, OpenAI is working to be perceived less like a sci-fi arch villain and more like a kindly teacher or friend
15 May 2024 - 05:00
It’s been another big week for generative artificial intelligence (AI) — aren’t they all these days? — as the biggest kid in the play pen, OpenAI introduced the world to its latest model, “GPT-4o” (pronounced “four-oh”), via live stream from San Francisco.
Now, chief technology officer Mira Murati says, all users will get GPT-4-level intelligence from their ChatGPT chatbot use, but much faster, and with improvements across “text, vision, and audio”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.