LETTER: Flag outrage speaks volumes

My disbelief at the reaction to several of your correspondents to the flag-burning DA ad is simply stupefying. Have they bothered to watch it through?
Is it so difficult to understand that it is the ANC and its wretched government that has destroyed and despoiled the visionary and noble values espoused by the flag? Did they not see the restoration of those values in the flag’s restoration at the end?
What arouses them to such sputtering, self-righteous indignation? Especially the incorrigible Farouk Araie with his overwrought language and the hysterical Gordon Upton promising to never ever vote for the DA. Is the implicit threat there to carry on voting for the ANC? Talk about shooting the messenger.
Oh these protesters wax self-righteous, do they not? Mind you, the president — that icon of rectitude — set them a good example which they grovellingly echoed. The flag burning was “treasonous”, he spluttered in a rambling volley of abuse levelled at the DA, which reasonably enough has repeatedly pointed to the measurable merits of its own well-run province and municipalities — in stark contrast to the horrors imposed elsewhere upon this country’s incomprehensibly long-suffering citizenry.
Ian Hughes Orchards
