German tanks for Ukraine to top agenda at allies’ meeting

Dnipro/Kyiv — Ukraine came a step closer on Tuesday to winning the fleet of modern battle tanks it hopes could turn the course of the war against Russia, after Germany — the West’s big holdout — said this would be the first item on its new defence minister’s agenda.
In the central city of Dnipro, more bodies were pulled from the rubble of an apartment block on Tuesday, raising the death toll to 44 in the deadliest attack for civilians of a three-month Russian missile bombardment campaign.
Dozens more people were still missing. Local officials said 79 people were wounded and 39 rescued from the rubble.
Nearly 11 months after Russia invaded, Kyiv says a fleet of Western battle tanks would give its forces the mobile firepower they need to drive Russian troops out in decisive battles in 2023.
German-made Leopard battle tanks — the workhorse of armies across Europe — are widely seen as the only plausible choice to supply Ukraine with the large-scale tank force it needs. But they cannot be delivered without authorisation from Berlin, which has so far stalled.
With Western allies meeting at a US airbase in Germany on Friday to pledge military support for Ukraine, Berlin is under intense pressure to lift its objections this week, in what would be one of the most consequential shifts in Western aid so far.
The decision will be the first item on the agenda for Boris Pistorius, who was announced on Tuesday as the replacement for German defence minister Christine Lambrecht, who resigned on Monday.
“When the person, when the minister of defence, is declared, this is the first question to be decided concretely,” German economy minister Robert Habeck told Deutschlandfunk radio broadcaster on Tuesday.
Germany has been cautious about approving weapons that could be seen as an escalation. Many allies say that concern is misplaced, with Russia showing no sign of backing down from its assault on its neighbour.
At the weekend Britain broke the taboo over sending heavy tanks, pledging a squadron of its Challengers. But it has too few for them to form the basis of a Ukrainian force. Washington’s Abrams tanks are seen as inappropriate in large numbers because they run on turbine engines that burn too much fuel to be practical for Ukraine.
That leaves the Leopards, which Germany made in the thousands during the Cold War and which are now fielded by armies across Europe. Poland and Finland have already said they would send Leopards if Berlin gives approval.
Bigger support
“We hope and are trying to organise bigger support for Ukraine. We hope a few partners, allies, will give tanks to Ukraine,” Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Tuesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
Germany's new defence minister is expected to host US defence secretary Lloyd Austin on Thursday ahead of Friday’s big meeting of allies at Ramstein airbase, where big pledges of new military support for Ukraine are expected.
Tens of thousands of people have been killed and millions driven from their homes since Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year.
Ukrainian forces drove Russian troops back during the second half of 2022, but over the past two months the front lines have largely been frozen in place despite both sides enduring heavy losses in relentless fighting. Ukrainian officials say tanks would be key to breaking the stalemate.
Russia claims to have captured the small mining town of Soledar on the outskirts of the eastern city of Bakhmut last week. Kyiv has said it is still fighting there.
“The situation is the same as yesterday. Our units are located in Soledar and are constantly hitting the enemy with fire,” said Serhiy Cherevaty, a Ukrainian military spokesperson.
Since October, Moscow has turned to a tactic of raining missiles down on Ukrainian cities far from the front, mainly targeting electricity infrastructure. Russia says it aims to reduce Ukraine’s ability to fight. Kyiv says the attacks serve no military purpose and are intended to harm civilians, a war crime.
In Dnipro, residents left flowers and soft toys at a makeshift memorial near the apartment block destroyed during Russia’s wave of missile attacks on Saturday.
A soldier cried after laying flowers on the seat of a transport shelter turned into a temporary monument to the victims.
“We came here to look, pay our respects. It is very tough, such a shame about lives lost,” said a woman, who gave her name only as Viktoria.
Moscow denies intentionally targeting civilians and blamed Ukraine’s air defences for the missile that hit the apartments. Kyiv says it was hit by a notoriously inaccurate Russian anti-ship missile for which Ukraine has no defences.
President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his Monday night video address that the attack on Dnipro and Russia’s attempts to gain the initiative in the war underscored the need for the West “to speed up decision-making” in supplying weapons.
Reuters
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
German tanks for Ukraine to top agenda at allies’ meeting
The West needs Berlin to approve the use of Leopard battle tanks, which are best suited to war in Ukraine
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.