Opposition MPs object to nominees for electoral reform panel
The list lacks diversity and is dominated by former government and IEC employees, DA MP says
15 May 2024 - 05:00
Three opposition parties have raised objections to home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi’s list of nominated candidates for the Electoral Reform Consultation Panel, with two of them — the DA and IFP — voting against the list that will be submitted to the National Assembly for a vote on Thursday.
The panel will investigate alternative electoral systems and propose reforms before the 2029 national and provincial elections. Its establishment was provided for in the Electoral Amendment Act, which made legal provision for the inclusion of independent candidates in the election...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.