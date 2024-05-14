Ramaphosa tells business: avoid the danger zone and vote ANC
President addresses representatives from local firms at ANC fundraising event
14 May 2024 - 20:04
President Cyril Ramaphosa has sought to woo business people to cast their ballot for the ANC, saying the risk of it losing its status as the majority party will be a danger zone for the country.
Ramaphosa on Tuesday spoke at an ANC fundraising event with various representatives from local firms, including mining company Moti Group, taxi associations and the SA National Taxi Council, the SA Bus Rapid Transit Association, petroleum company Virtual Petroleum and travel firm Into Africa. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.