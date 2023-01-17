Life / Motoring

Mazda brings rotary engine back to life in MX-30 hybrid

Last used to power the RX-8, the Wankel engine is now fitted as a range extender in Mazda’s new plug-in hybrid

17 January 2023 - 17:18 Denis Droppa
The Mazda MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV is a plug-in hybrid that uses a rotary engine for extended range. Picture: SUPPLIED
Mazda has brought its rotary engine back into service a decade after retiring it.

The RX-8 sports car was the last Mazda to be powered by a Wankel engine; now the technology is being used as a range extender in a plug-in hybrid, the MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV.

The car, which was on display at last week’s Brussels Motor Show, uses a petrol rotary engine as a power generator that, along with a 17.8-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery, gives the compact crossover an electric-only range of 85km. Mazda said that was sufficient to use the car in electric mode for most daily driving needs.

The electric motor has outputs of 125kW and 260Nm. The single-rotor rotary engine puts out 55kW and is more compact than a reciprocating engine with similar output, Mazda said. 

The car accelerates from 0-100km/h in a claimed 9.1 seconds with a top speed limited to 140km/h. The plug-in hybrid can be charged from 20% to 80% in about 25 minutes on a DC fast charger.

Mazda has produced more than 2-million rotary engines since 1967. Picture: SUPPLIED
The hybrid MX-30 will be launched in Europe in the second quarter of the year, and will later be rolled out in US and Japan. The plug-in variant joins the full-electric version of the MX-30 in Mazda’s European line-up.

A Wankel engine uses an eccentric rotary design to convert pressure into rotating motion. While these engines produce good power, fuel and oil consumption is poor and have therefore never been as popular as the Otto cycle petrol engines typically used in cars.

Mazda has produced more than 2-million rotary engines, and first used it in the 1967 Mazda Cosmo Sport. 

