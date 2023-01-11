Suzuki wants to plug into Toyota’s EV know-how

Investors remain upbeat before Thursday’s US CPI report, buoyed by December’s positive jobs report
When faced with complex problems people can often find easy answers comforting even if they don’t really work
GrainSA wants Eskom to reduce load-shedding in irrigated areas until the end of February when the growing season ends, while AgriSA is meeting the Department of Agriculture to discuss the matter
The governing party wants to prioritise investment in big infrastructure projects, but economist says the resolutions are nothing new
Legal proceedings against actions of former executives could see deal reversed
BankservAfrica Economic Transactions Index improves for the first time in 7 months, but clearing house warns 2023 is unlikely to be much different to last year
Moody’s says the industry is focusing increasingly on so-called secondary perils, such as convective storms and wildfires
Church Commissioners, who manage its £10bn investment portfolio, will use the money 'to address past wrongs'
Joburg Super Kings overcome a poor start to conquer Durban's Super Giants
Electrification is seen as a challenge for Suzuki’s Indian unit Maruti which wants New Delhi to incentivise all cleaner technologies, including hybrid and ethanol
Suzuki plans to learn from partner Toyota about applying electric vehicle (EV) technology to build small electric vehicles, its president Toshihiro Suzuki said at India’s biennial car show on Wednesday.
Suzuki said it is learning EV and other technologies from its Japanese partner and aims to use that to develop cars that are more in line with its own products.
“How to introduce this EV technology on small cars is something we need to work upon and share with Toyota,” he said.
When asked if the company would look at launching EVs built on petrol engine platforms, Suzuki said the company needs to develop a ground-up EV.
Electrification is seen as a challenge for Suzuki’s Indian unit, Maruti Suzuki, that wants New Delhi to incentivise all cleaner technologies, including hybrid and ethanol, and not just EVs — which it expects to launch only in 2025.
“When it comes to India, EV cannot be the only solution. Other car manufacturers in India have launched EVs ahead of Maruti. But the solution cannot be one,” said Suzuki. Alternative fuels such as ethanol and technologies like hybrid are also suited to the Indian market and customer needs.
Suzuki has said it will spend more than 104-billion rupees (about R21.6bn) on its electrification push in India, including in a battery plant for EVs that will start in 2026, making it one of its biggest battery and EV investments globally.
The company already has a joint venture with Japan’s Denso and Toshiba to build lithium-ion batteries for hybrid cars for use in India and exports.
It showcased an electric concept SUV — the all-wheel drive eVX — which it plans to bring to market in 2025.
India is pushing car makers to build more electric cars by offering companies billions of dollars in incentives. Electric cars account for less 1% of total vehicle sales in India but the government wants to increase that to 30% by 2030.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Suzuki wants to plug into Toyota’s EV know-how
Electrification is seen as a challenge for Suzuki’s Indian unit Maruti which wants New Delhi to incentivise all cleaner technologies, including hybrid and ethanol
Suzuki plans to learn from partner Toyota about applying electric vehicle (EV) technology to build small electric vehicles, its president Toshihiro Suzuki said at India’s biennial car show on Wednesday.
Suzuki said it is learning EV and other technologies from its Japanese partner and aims to use that to develop cars that are more in line with its own products.
“How to introduce this EV technology on small cars is something we need to work upon and share with Toyota,” he said.
When asked if the company would look at launching EVs built on petrol engine platforms, Suzuki said the company needs to develop a ground-up EV.
Electrification is seen as a challenge for Suzuki’s Indian unit, Maruti Suzuki, that wants New Delhi to incentivise all cleaner technologies, including hybrid and ethanol, and not just EVs — which it expects to launch only in 2025.
“When it comes to India, EV cannot be the only solution. Other car manufacturers in India have launched EVs ahead of Maruti. But the solution cannot be one,” said Suzuki. Alternative fuels such as ethanol and technologies like hybrid are also suited to the Indian market and customer needs.
Suzuki has said it will spend more than 104-billion rupees (about R21.6bn) on its electrification push in India, including in a battery plant for EVs that will start in 2026, making it one of its biggest battery and EV investments globally.
The company already has a joint venture with Japan’s Denso and Toshiba to build lithium-ion batteries for hybrid cars for use in India and exports.
It showcased an electric concept SUV — the all-wheel drive eVX — which it plans to bring to market in 2025.
India is pushing car makers to build more electric cars by offering companies billions of dollars in incentives. Electric cars account for less 1% of total vehicle sales in India but the government wants to increase that to 30% by 2030.
Reuters
So-so styling, but Suzuki Baleno is great value for money
Toyota Urban Cruiser takes on Suzuki twin
Toyota revamps Prius to restore hybrid’s halo
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
US seeks ways to calm Hyundai’s nerves on new EV rules
Tesla deal for Indonesian EV plant imminent, sources say
BMW holds on to lead as it outsprints Mercedes in luxury-sales stakes
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.