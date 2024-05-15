AfriForum and Solidarity bring legal challenges to NHI after bill signed into law
15 May 2024 - 20:56
Legal challenges to the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act have already started against President Cyril Ramaphosa, after his signing of the bill into law, including a class action by AfriForum.
In a letter of demand dated Wednesday and sent minutes after the president signed the law, trade union Solidarity’s attorney Carel Nicolaas Venter said “the governing party has disregarded substantive and procedural issues raised by industry stakeholders, citizens, and organisations ... in favour of pushing through impractical and unconstitutional legislation”...
