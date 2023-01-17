Companies / Telecoms & Technology

EOH prepares for rights offer

The group aims to raise up to R600m through the rights issue and an additional R100m in a broad-based BEE deal

17 January 2023 - 12:30 Mudiwa Gavaza

EOH shares lost ground on Tuesday morning as the technology company said it will launch a rights offer meant to help it rightsize its capital structure on January 23.

In October, the group — which has been working on a turnaround of its image and business — announced it would soon launch a rights offer worth up to R500m aimed at cutting its debt almost in half...

