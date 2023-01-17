China’s GDP expanded 3% in 2022, missing the official target of ‘around 5.5%’ and marking the second-worst performance since 1976
Only the president can resolve payment issue for Eskom generators
The first of more than 100 privately owned power plants being developed will connect to the grid by the end of 2023
Parties need to stop bickering and begin co-operating if SA wants to rid itself of ANC misrule
The group aims to raise up to R600m through the rights issue and an additional R100m in a broad-based BEE deal
Worst performers were PGMs, iron ore diamonds as industry staggers under persistent load-shedding
Private tourism industry and government urged to work together to market the country
‘On the death certificate we fill in one main cause of death, and two to three sub-causes of death, so we basically leave out Covid-19’
Still, the outstanding report on the Netherlands debacle is an embarrassment for director of cricket Enoch Nkwe
Only Gauteng and two Eastern Cape metros are registered on the system a year after the department of transport’s announcement
EOH shares lost ground on Tuesday morning as the technology company said it will launch a rights offer meant to help it rightsize its capital structure on January 23.
In October, the group — which has been working on a turnaround of its image and business — announced it would soon launch a rights offer worth up to R500m aimed at cutting its debt almost in half...
EOH prepares for rights offer
