EQE to be launched as Mercedes’ fifth electric car in SA

Investors remain upbeat before Thursday’s US CPI report, buoyed by December’s positive jobs report
When faced with complex problems people can often find easy answers comforting even if they don’t really work
GrainSA wants Eskom to reduce load-shedding in irrigated areas until the end of February when the growing season ends, while AgriSA is meeting the Department of Agriculture to discuss the matter
The governing party wants to prioritise investment in big infrastructure projects, but economist says the resolutions are nothing new
Legal proceedings against actions of former executives could see deal reversed
BankservAfrica Economic Transactions Index improves for the first time in 7 months, but clearing house warns 2023 is unlikely to be much different to last year
Moody’s says the industry is focusing increasingly on so-called secondary perils, such as convective storms and wildfires
Church Commissioners, who manage its £10bn investment portfolio, will use the money 'to address past wrongs'
Joburg Super Kings overcome a poor start to conquer Durban's Super Giants
Electrification is seen as a challenge for Suzuki’s Indian unit Maruti which wants New Delhi to incentivise all cleaner technologies, including hybrid and ethanol
The EQE will be the fifth Mercedes-EQ model to be launched in SA following the introduction of the EQA, EQB, EQC and EQS in 2022.
The sporty business saloon offers all the essential functions of the EQS in a slightly more compact format.
At market launch, the local model range will initially comprise two variants: the EQE 350+ with power outputs of 215kW and 565Nm, and the Mercedes-AMG EQE 43 4MATIC with 350kW and 858Nm. The EQE 350+ has a claimed driving range of up to 645km and the EQE 43 should manage 535km.
Both cars boast a top speed of 210km/h. The EQE 350+ sprints from 0-100km/h in 6.4 seconds, with the more powerful model achieving 4.2 seconds.
More details on the local Mercedes-EQE range will be announced later in January. Later in 2023, Mercedes will introduce SUV versions of the EQE and EQS, bringing the local battery EV model range to seven, the most extensive and varied offered by any manufacturer.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
EQE to be launched as Mercedes’ fifth electric car in SA
The vehicle has a claimed driving range of up to 645km
The EQE will be the fifth Mercedes-EQ model to be launched in SA following the introduction of the EQA, EQB, EQC and EQS in 2022.
The sporty business saloon offers all the essential functions of the EQS in a slightly more compact format.
At market launch, the local model range will initially comprise two variants: the EQE 350+ with power outputs of 215kW and 565Nm, and the Mercedes-AMG EQE 43 4MATIC with 350kW and 858Nm. The EQE 350+ has a claimed driving range of up to 645km and the EQE 43 should manage 535km.
Both cars boast a top speed of 210km/h. The EQE 350+ sprints from 0-100km/h in 6.4 seconds, with the more powerful model achieving 4.2 seconds.
More details on the local Mercedes-EQE range will be announced later in January. Later in 2023, Mercedes will introduce SUV versions of the EQE and EQS, bringing the local battery EV model range to seven, the most extensive and varied offered by any manufacturer.
Auto industry projects its future in Las Vegas
Hennessey unveils even more extreme version of world’s fastest car
Rolls-Royce’s new sales race to record in 2022
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Luxury-car sales soar to new records in 2022
Auto industry projects its future in Las Vegas
Hennessey unveils even more extreme version of world’s fastest car
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.