EQE to be launched as Mercedes’ fifth electric car in SA

The vehicle has a claimed driving range of up to 645km

11 January 2023 - 16:05 Staff Writer
The EQE is available in two versions, with the performance variant claiming a 4.2 second 0-100km/h sprint. Picture: SUPPLIED.
The EQE will be the fifth Mercedes-EQ model to be launched in SA following the introduction of the EQA, EQB, EQC and EQS in 2022.

The sporty business saloon offers all the essential functions of the EQS in a slightly more compact format.

At market launch, the local model range will initially comprise two variants: the EQE 350+ with power outputs of 215kW and 565Nm, and the Mercedes-AMG EQE 43 4MATIC with 350kW and 858Nm. The EQE 350+ has a claimed driving range of up to 645km and the EQE 43 should manage 535km.

Both cars boast a top speed of 210km/h. The EQE 350+ sprints from 0-100km/h in 6.4 seconds, with the more powerful model achieving 4.2 seconds.

More details on the local Mercedes-EQE range will be announced later in January. Later in 2023, Mercedes will introduce SUV versions of the EQE and EQS, bringing the local battery EV model range to seven, the most extensive and varied offered by any manufacturer.

Auto industry projects its future in Las Vegas

Mark Smyth travelled to Las Vegas to see the technology of tomorrow’s cars at the Consumer Electronics Show
18 hours ago

Hennessey unveils even more extreme version of world’s fastest car

The Venom F5 Revolution is lighter and has more downforce to go with its amazing 1,354kW power output
1 day ago

Rolls-Royce’s new sales race to record in 2022

More people bought the British luxury marque’s cars than ever before despite an average price of R9.1m
2 days ago
