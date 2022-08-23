Used-car prices jump as chip shortage crimps supply

Meanwhile, Europe is braced for a renewed disruption of energy supplies from Russia
The global inflation shock of 2022 requires the same investor grit as tumultuous second half of 2001
Minister tells MPs the creation of a permit system is likely to lead to a reduction in theft
Covid-Zero lockdowns hammered consumer demand in the world’s second-largest economy
Covid-19 lockdowns and fall in new business disrupt sales at China's largest insurer by market value
Markets expected SA’s unemployment rate to rise to above 35% after dismal performances by the mining and manufacturing sectors
The fast-growing fintech stock exchange secured R85m in its capital raise, vowing to grow to be ‘significantly bigger’ come year-end
Unemployed youngsters first sold whiskey and cigarettes and now have close to 4,000 titles on offer
Ronaldo still in the game as long as he delivers, says Dutch coach after dropping him for start against Liverpool
Trend is being driven by consumers opting to wait for their preferred new vehicles that are bering delayed by the shortage of semiconductors worldwide
Used cars in SA are continuing to get more expensive as supply remains under pressure with motorists opting to keep their vehicles amid a shortage of semiconductors.
According to TransUnion Africa, the average vehicle price index (VPI) for used cars jumped 8.3% in the second quarter of 2022, higher than the 5.9% inflation rate and a sharp rise over the 4.9% recorded in the same period a year earlier second quarter of 2021...
