Car theft on the rise as life returns to pre-pandemic normality

European shares opened nearly 1% lower after even heavier falls in Asia and a 1.25% surge in the dollar
Federal nature of the constitution means provinces can make their own decisions
The research comes as parliament is poised to consider tough new anti-tobacco laws that will for the first time regulate e-cigarettes
The metro, which has a budget of R51bn, will go another week without a permanent political head
Production increased one-fifth year on year to 738,000oz for the three months to end-September
Substantial amounts of debt will mature over the next few years, Standard Chartered warns
Baxter wants to spend time with his family after more than three decades of high-level advocacy in the business and mining sectors
About half of the best crop farmed in the east of the country is likely to be reduced to animal feed
Defiant Danes can point to their history to justify their dream
Robert Hodgins’ work offers a sombre look at the human condition but is also about the pleasures of being alive
Tracker’s latest vehicle crime index covering the period January-June 2022 reveal that incident volumes have increased to pre-Covid lockdown levels across the country.
Vehicle theft is up 7% nationally by volume with hijackings up 4% over the previous review period.
A victims of crime survey published by Stats SA shows that the number of incidents between the periods 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 has doubled from 64,000 to 137,000 incidents. “This makes car insurance for both new and used vehicles a necessity,” says Rudolf Britz, chief actuary at Momentum Insure.
The increase in car theft can partly be attributed to increased vehicle usage due to the return to the office and more social occasions as well as keyless access theft as a new modus operandi.
Momentum Insure’s Safe Dayz data demonstrates that customers’ average monthly journeys have stabilised since the easing of lockdown restrictions, indicating a new balance between being in the office and at home, and with it the intent to purchase vehicles has increased to pre-pandemic levels.
Tracker CEO Duma Ngcobo said: “While technology can provide convenience by allowing you to access your car without having to search for your keys, keyless access theft also highlights how criminals are turning to tech to make car theft easier.”
The keyless access tactic involves a pair or team of criminals, one of whom could follow a newer model vehicle owner as they walk away from a locked vehicle. Using a relay amplifier, a criminal can amplify the constantly transmitted signal received from the vehicle’s key fob to a criminal counterpart’s relay transmitter. The criminal counterpart can then gain access to the vehicle via the transmitter and drive away with it.
How to mitigate vehicle theft:
1. Invest in a secure Faraday pouch also known as a fob guard to store your key fob. It is lined with layers of metallic material, preventing criminals from intercepting the signal.
2. If the front of your home and your vehicle are easily accessible, try to store your key fob as far away from your car’s location as possible to minimise the possibility of amplifying the key fob signal.
3. If your car is not parked securely behind a locked gate or in a garage when at home, try to park a car requiring a key behind your keyless car to ensure it cannot be driven away without increased effort.
4. Consider deactivating the keyless entry function.
5. Ensure that your doors are locked before walking away from your parked car as remote jamming as a modus operandi is still popular in criminal circles.
6. When parking, choose a well-lit area and, if possible, an area with cameras monitoring the parking area and pedestrian activity around your vehicle.
7. Use a steering wheel lock. They may be considered old-school, but they can be effective as a visual deterrent.
8. Install an extra immobiliser. There is merit for an additional system and as a bonus your car insurance premium could be reduced.
9. Install CCTV to watch over your car when parked in your driveway and add a motion detector light.
10. Consider installing or upgrading your vehicle tracking system to an option offering both theft retrieval and early notification of unauthorised movement.
Tracker encourages all South Africans to adopt proactive behaviours that could help mitigate vehicle theft.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
News
Car theft on the rise as life returns to pre-pandemic normality
The increase in car theft is due to increased vehicle usage as people return to the office and keyless access theft gaining popularity among thieves
Tracker’s latest vehicle crime index covering the period January-June 2022 reveal that incident volumes have increased to pre-Covid lockdown levels across the country.
Vehicle theft is up 7% nationally by volume with hijackings up 4% over the previous review period.
A victims of crime survey published by Stats SA shows that the number of incidents between the periods 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 has doubled from 64,000 to 137,000 incidents. “This makes car insurance for both new and used vehicles a necessity,” says Rudolf Britz, chief actuary at Momentum Insure.
The increase in car theft can partly be attributed to increased vehicle usage due to the return to the office and more social occasions as well as keyless access theft as a new modus operandi.
Momentum Insure’s Safe Dayz data demonstrates that customers’ average monthly journeys have stabilised since the easing of lockdown restrictions, indicating a new balance between being in the office and at home, and with it the intent to purchase vehicles has increased to pre-pandemic levels.
Tracker CEO Duma Ngcobo said: “While technology can provide convenience by allowing you to access your car without having to search for your keys, keyless access theft also highlights how criminals are turning to tech to make car theft easier.”
The keyless access tactic involves a pair or team of criminals, one of whom could follow a newer model vehicle owner as they walk away from a locked vehicle. Using a relay amplifier, a criminal can amplify the constantly transmitted signal received from the vehicle’s key fob to a criminal counterpart’s relay transmitter. The criminal counterpart can then gain access to the vehicle via the transmitter and drive away with it.
How to mitigate vehicle theft:
1. Invest in a secure Faraday pouch also known as a fob guard to store your key fob. It is lined with layers of metallic material, preventing criminals from intercepting the signal.
2. If the front of your home and your vehicle are easily accessible, try to store your key fob as far away from your car’s location as possible to minimise the possibility of amplifying the key fob signal.
3. If your car is not parked securely behind a locked gate or in a garage when at home, try to park a car requiring a key behind your keyless car to ensure it cannot be driven away without increased effort.
4. Consider deactivating the keyless entry function.
5. Ensure that your doors are locked before walking away from your parked car as remote jamming as a modus operandi is still popular in criminal circles.
6. When parking, choose a well-lit area and, if possible, an area with cameras monitoring the parking area and pedestrian activity around your vehicle.
7. Use a steering wheel lock. They may be considered old-school, but they can be effective as a visual deterrent.
8. Install an extra immobiliser. There is merit for an additional system and as a bonus your car insurance premium could be reduced.
9. Install CCTV to watch over your car when parked in your driveway and add a motion detector light.
10. Consider installing or upgrading your vehicle tracking system to an option offering both theft retrieval and early notification of unauthorised movement.
Tracker encourages all South Africans to adopt proactive behaviours that could help mitigate vehicle theft.
Insurers warn of new car theft device
Toyota Gazoo Driving Academy wants you to be a better driver
Where and when hijackers are most likely to pounce
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.