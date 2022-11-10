The curious case of Carlos Ghosn comes to Netflix

Business Day TV talks to Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth & Investments
Equally stubborn is the gap between what institutions must do and what they can do
Thousands of Public Servants Association members held provincial marches across the country on Thursday
Federal council chair says the EFF’s decision to vote with the DA took the party by surprise
Infinite Partners will comprise key members the Ethos mid-market fund's investment team
South Africans rely more on credit card debt and overdrafts despite rocketing interest rates
Black people constituted 79% of the economically active population and 17% of top management in 2021
Expect intense negotiations in a bid to extend or even expand the deal that is due to expire in just over a week
World Cup winner Mario Goetze makes a sensational return
The flagship SUV boasts many innovations including the ability to charge your home and another Volvo electric car
He went from jet-setter to jailbird in one of the biggest motoring scandals of modern times. The bizarre story of controversial automotive executive Carlos Ghosn, who fled Japan hiding inside a box while under house arrest, is told in a new Netflix documentary.
Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn covers the rise and fall of the former CEO of Nissan and Renault, who dramatically escaped to his childhood home of Lebanon while in Japan awaiting trial on charges of financial misconduct.
Arrested in Tokyo in 2018, he was charged with underreporting earnings, breach of trust and misappropriation of company funds, all of which he denies. The saga left Ghosn one of the world’s most famous fugitives.
His arrest and removal as chair of the automakers sent shock waves through the industry. Ghosn said he fled because he could not expect a fair trial in Japan, which reportedly has a 99% conviction rate and allows lengthy detention and interrogation before trials.
Ghosn spent 130 days in jail and spoke of being brutally treated by Japanese prosecutors, who he accused of conspiring with Nissan to oust him as head of the carmaker after a downturn in Nissan’s fortunes and in revenge for French government interference in the carmaker’s alliance with Renault. Ghosn said he spent his incarceration in solitary confinement, was allowed only two baths a week and was constantly interrogated in efforts to extract a confession.
It was a far cry from the lavish lifestyle previously enjoyed by the motoring mogul who saved Renault and Nissan from near bankruptcy and became a superstar businessman in France and Japan. He became a celebrity and even featured as a superhero in a Japanese manga comic.
He was released on 1-billion yen (R120m) bail in April 2019 and spent eight months under house arrest until his dramatic escape from Japan in December 2019. It was the stuff of Hollywood plots, with Ghosn bundled onto a private jet inside a music equipment case to evade capture by authorities. The daring escape was carried out by American former green beret Michael Taylor and his son Peter, who were sentenced to two-year and 20-month sentences respectively for their roles in the affair.
Since then Ghosn has been holed up in Lebanon, which has no extradition treaty with Japan, while Interpol has issued a “red notice” seeking his arrest.
Directed by Lucy Blakstad, the documentary provides a back story to the bizarre affair through interviews with people including Ghosn’s sister, his housekeeper, journalists, Renault-Nissan executives and co-workers. It chronicles the internal tensions he sparked within Nissan-Renault, which one interviewee describes as being “like Game of Thrones, Nissan edition”.
Ghosn declined to be part of the documentary, but is extensively quoted from his post-escape press conference in Lebanon, where he insisted he was brought down by a company plot and intended to clear his name.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
The curious case of Carlos Ghosn comes to Netflix
Documentary tells the bizarre tale of the former Nissan-Renault boss who went from jet-setter to jailbird
Image: Reuters
He went from jet-setter to jailbird in one of the biggest motoring scandals of modern times. The bizarre story of controversial automotive executive Carlos Ghosn, who fled Japan hiding inside a box while under house arrest, is told in a new Netflix documentary.
Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn covers the rise and fall of the former CEO of Nissan and Renault, who dramatically escaped to his childhood home of Lebanon while in Japan awaiting trial on charges of financial misconduct.
Arrested in Tokyo in 2018, he was charged with underreporting earnings, breach of trust and misappropriation of company funds, all of which he denies. The saga left Ghosn one of the world’s most famous fugitives.
His arrest and removal as chair of the automakers sent shock waves through the industry. Ghosn said he fled because he could not expect a fair trial in Japan, which reportedly has a 99% conviction rate and allows lengthy detention and interrogation before trials.
Ghosn spent 130 days in jail and spoke of being brutally treated by Japanese prosecutors, who he accused of conspiring with Nissan to oust him as head of the carmaker after a downturn in Nissan’s fortunes and in revenge for French government interference in the carmaker’s alliance with Renault. Ghosn said he spent his incarceration in solitary confinement, was allowed only two baths a week and was constantly interrogated in efforts to extract a confession.
It was a far cry from the lavish lifestyle previously enjoyed by the motoring mogul who saved Renault and Nissan from near bankruptcy and became a superstar businessman in France and Japan. He became a celebrity and even featured as a superhero in a Japanese manga comic.
He was released on 1-billion yen (R120m) bail in April 2019 and spent eight months under house arrest until his dramatic escape from Japan in December 2019. It was the stuff of Hollywood plots, with Ghosn bundled onto a private jet inside a music equipment case to evade capture by authorities. The daring escape was carried out by American former green beret Michael Taylor and his son Peter, who were sentenced to two-year and 20-month sentences respectively for their roles in the affair.
Since then Ghosn has been holed up in Lebanon, which has no extradition treaty with Japan, while Interpol has issued a “red notice” seeking his arrest.
Directed by Lucy Blakstad, the documentary provides a back story to the bizarre affair through interviews with people including Ghosn’s sister, his housekeeper, journalists, Renault-Nissan executives and co-workers. It chronicles the internal tensions he sparked within Nissan-Renault, which one interviewee describes as being “like Game of Thrones, Nissan edition”.
Ghosn declined to be part of the documentary, but is extensively quoted from his post-escape press conference in Lebanon, where he insisted he was brought down by a company plot and intended to clear his name.
Nissan to sell its Russian business for €1
Arrest warrants out for Carlos Ghosn and four others in France
Renault teams up with Geely in joint venture
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
New VW Golf GTI Jacara Edition lands in SA
NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: The secret of electric car success
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.