×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Life / Motoring

The curious case of Carlos Ghosn comes to Netflix

Documentary tells the bizarre tale of the former Nissan-Renault boss who went from jet-setter to jailbird

10 November 2022 - 05:00 Denis Droppa
The extraordinary hero to zero story of Carlos Ghosn is told in a new Netflix documentary.
The extraordinary hero to zero story of Carlos Ghosn is told in a new Netflix documentary.
Image: Reuters

He went from jet-setter to jailbird in one of the biggest motoring scandals of modern times. The bizarre story of controversial automotive executive Carlos Ghosn, who fled Japan hiding inside a box while under house arrest, is told in a new Netflix documentary.

Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn covers the rise and fall of the former CEO of Nissan and Renault, who dramatically escaped to his childhood home of Lebanon while in Japan awaiting trial on charges of financial misconduct.

Arrested in Tokyo in 2018, he was charged with underreporting earnings, breach of trust and misappropriation of company funds, all of which he denies. The saga left Ghosn one of the world’s most famous fugitives.

His arrest and removal as chair of the automakers sent shock waves through the industry. Ghosn said he fled because he could not expect a fair trial in Japan, which reportedly has a 99% conviction rate and allows lengthy detention and interrogation before trials.

Ghosn spent 130 days in jail and spoke of being brutally treated by Japanese prosecutors, who he accused of conspiring with Nissan to oust him as head of the carmaker after a downturn in Nissan’s fortunes and in revenge for French government interference in the carmaker’s alliance with Renault. Ghosn said he spent his incarceration in solitary confinement, was allowed only two baths a week and was constantly interrogated in efforts to extract a confession.

It was a far cry from the lavish lifestyle previously enjoyed by the motoring mogul who saved Renault and Nissan from near bankruptcy and became a superstar businessman in France and Japan. He became a celebrity and even featured as a superhero in a Japanese manga comic.

He was released on 1-billion yen (R120m) bail in April 2019 and spent eight months under house arrest until his dramatic escape from Japan in December 2019. It was the stuff of Hollywood plots, with Ghosn bundled onto a private jet inside a music equipment case to evade capture by authorities. The daring escape was carried out by American former green beret Michael Taylor and his son Peter, who were sentenced to two-year and 20-month sentences respectively for their roles in the affair.

Since then Ghosn has been holed up in Lebanon, which has no extradition treaty with Japan, while Interpol has issued a “red notice” seeking his arrest.

Directed by Lucy Blakstad, the documentary provides a back story to the bizarre affair through interviews with people including Ghosn’s sister, his housekeeper, journalists, Renault-Nissan executives and co-workers. It chronicles the internal tensions he sparked within Nissan-Renault, which one interviewee describes as being “like Game of Thrones, Nissan edition”.

Ghosn declined to be part of the documentary, but is extensively quoted from his post-escape press conference in Lebanon, where he insisted he was brought down by a company plot and intended to clear his name.

Nissan to sell its Russian business for €1

It is the latest costly exit from the country by a global company
Life
4 weeks ago

Arrest warrants out for Carlos Ghosn and four others in France

Since Ghosn’s escape from Japan, his main legal risks have largely shifted to France, where he is accused of using Renault funds to pay for a yacht ...
News
6 months ago

Renault teams up with Geely in joint venture

New London-based company will supply internal combustion engines and hybrid technology
Life
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
The curious case of Carlos Ghosn comes to Netflix
Life / Motoring
2.
Why Africa is not just ‘poverty or safari with ...
Life / Books
3.
The X50 boldly goes where no Proton has gone ...
Life / Motoring
4.
Motorists can now renew driver and car licences ...
Life / Motoring
5.
New cars headed to SA before the end of the year
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

New VW Golf GTI Jacara Edition lands in SA

Life / Motoring

NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: The secret of electric car success

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.