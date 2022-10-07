×

BMW i4 M50 by Kith marks 50 years of electrification

Both cars feature caramel cabins, altered BMW logos — an exclusive the Kith Vitality Green paint

07 October 2022 - 17:19 Motoring Reporter
The new BMW i4 M50 and BMW 1602 x KITH models that celebrate 50 years of BMW electrification.
Ronnie Fieg is an American clothing apparel entrepreneur. He founded the Kith brand in 2011 and he curates selected multi-brand apparel and footwear, owns a food chain and also happens to be a collector of fine BMW cars.

In 2020 BMW collaborated with the Kith brands to design the BMW M4 Competition Coupé by Ronnie Fieg. The 150 editions of the exclusive BMW M4 Competition × Kith were sold out in less than 30 minutes.

As part of commemorations of the debut of electrification at BMW 50 years ago- in 1972 with a BMW 1602 transformed into an electric car — the luxury and sport German brand has collaborated with Fieg to create a special BMW i4 M50 and BMW 1602.

This time Fieg has been given a task to reimagine the brand’s newest electric BMW i4 model and the BMW 1602 for a new aesthetic with his design acumen, and BMW is naming the new dark green colour applied to both cars Kith Vitality Green.   

It’s not available on a serial BMW, as it is limited to this exclusive collaboration and new logos were designed specifically for this merger. The BMW emblem has been altered with the addition of the Kith Vitality Green on the bonnet of the BMW i4 M50 by Kith, while the vintage BMW’s propeller roundel bears the KITH name instead.

“Electro-Auto” can also be found as an engraving on the lid of the cup holder inside the caramel cabin of the BMW i4 M50 by Kith. The newer model gets full-grain merino leather on the seats that are also embroidered with M logo, which has been changed to Kith, and the M stripes. The hide is extended to the knee bolster, steering column, seat and side panelling, as well as the lower part of the A and B posts.

The 1972 BMW 1602 Elektro by Ronnie Fieg has caramel leather seats embossed with the Kith lettering, as are the leather inserts in the footwells for the driver and front passenger. The altered logo can also be found on the centre holes of the rims.

The BMW i4 M50, which delivers 400kW and a thumping 795kW from its electric drivetrain and accelerates from 0-100km/h in 3.8 secs, gets M sports brakes with red brake calipers, the M aerodynamic package and the BMW Individual Shadow Line lights in addition to the extensive standard equipment.

BMW has honoured Fieg with an altered logo, only the second time this happens in its history.
