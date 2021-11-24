Life / Motoring

NEWS

BMW M series turns 50 and gets a special badge

SA customers will be able to order their BMW M or M Performance with a motorsport-inspired logo

24 November 2021 - 14:24 Denis Droppa
The commemorative badge features shifted semicircles in blue, violet and red. Picture: SUPPLIED
The commemorative badge features shifted semicircles in blue, violet and red. Picture: SUPPLIED

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of BMW’s high-performance M division next year, customers will be able to order their BMW M or M Performance car bearing a special badge inspired by the classic BMW Motorsport logo.

The tricolour stripes were first used in 1973 on a BMW 3.0 CSL racing car. In 1978, the BMW M1 sports car was the first to debut the familiar “M-blem”: the tricolour stripes slanted to the right and leaning on the letter M.

The colour scheme and the “M” have since become a trademark on all BMW M vehicles.

In both logos, the blue represents BMW, red symbolises racing and violet expresses the connection between the two. The violet has since given way to dark blue.

The commemorative badge, which will adorn the vehicle’s front, rear and wheel hubs, will be available to local customers from the second quarter of 2022.

In addition, 50 iconic and historically significant BMW M paint finishes will be offered for selected models. Style-defining colours such as Dakar Yellow, Fire Orange, Daytona Violet, Macao Blue, Imola Red and Frozen Marina Bay Blue refer to the various eras of BMW M’s 50-year history.

The commemorative badge, which will adorn the vehicle’s front, rear and wheel hubs, will be available to local customers from the second quarter of 2022. Picture: SUPPLIED
The commemorative badge, which will adorn the vehicle’s front, rear and wheel hubs, will be available to local customers from the second quarter of 2022. Picture: SUPPLIED

“With the classic BMW Motorsport emblem, we would like to share our joy about the anniversary of BMW M with the fans of the brand,” says BMW M chair Franciscus van Meel. “We have a great year ahead of us, which will be celebrated with unique product highlights and exciting performances.”

Product highlights include a BMW M3 Touring, a hotter CSL version of the M4 coupé, the new-generation M2, and the first electric M car.

Anniversary BMW M events are planned in May 2022 at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este on Lake Como in Northern Italy, followed by the Goodwood Festival of Speed in Britain and the Concours d’Elegance at Pebble Beach, California.

Weaponised BMW M4 GT3 ready to go racing

The car is aimed at private teams who want to enter FIA GT3 and other racing series
Life
5 months ago

New M3 Competition delivers rev-hungry performance

Love or hate the contentious snout, BMW’s sports sedan blends blistering pace with finesse
Life
7 months ago

Buyers snap up limited range of BMW M2 CS at launch auction

High-performance coupé will be the rare possession of only a few as all 30 models are spoken for in SA
Life
11 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Discover quintessential French flair in ...
Life
2.
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Local white wines are more ...
Life
3.
BIG READ: Boeing built an unsafe plane, and ...
Life
4.
Motorists will be able to renew licence discs ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Butched-up new Ford Ranger fully revealed at last
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Audi RS Q3 gets a high five

Life / Motoring

Meet SA’s most fuel-friendly family SUVs

Life / Motoring

Jaguar E-Pace lays on luxury but lacks soul

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.