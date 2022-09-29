Updated BMW 3 Series goes on sale in SA

Capitec leads stocks lower in its biggest one-day fall since March 2020
Columnist's commentary on Mmusi Maimane and Build One SA ignores the shortcomings of the Electoral Act and how it affects independents
The construction of the two power stations was hugely over budget, but the president is confident the remainder of the work will be within budget
Union federation will for the first time hold a special national consultative conference in 2023 on alliance
Struggling Cell C says it has a number of new partnerships in the pipeline following a deal struck with Capitec earlier this week
The poorest 10% of SA households are trying to survive on R920 a month, according to the latest FinTech Short-term Credit Impact index
Our job is to find ‘a proper balance to ensure we have food security and to take every reasonable step to protect jobs and assist consumers’
President Mario Abdo Benitez denies he placed $1bn in funding as a condition for his support for the Southeast Asian country
Coach says Broos should reach out directly for a meeting as PSL colleagues would respond
The intervention brings major aesthetic changes, a curved screen and more standard equipment
The BMW 3 Series refresh begins with significant changes to its looks.
The new front apron design that copies other recently face-lifted BMW models, as well as redesigned headlights, a BMW kidney grille with new double bars and slimmer standard full-LED headlights with clear contours and daytime driving lights arranged in an inverted L, set the tone for a sportier approach.
Air intakes in black high-gloss paint positioned below the kidney grille cool the braking system, while the adaptive LED headlights with blue accents, cornering light and non-dazzling matrix high-beam functionality, as well as dynamic headlight range control and variable light distribution, are available as options.
At the rear, more bumper surfaces are painted in the body colour, and there are slimmer light units and exhaust tailpipe finishers that measure 90mm or 100mm in diameter, depending on engine variant. Flared rear wheel arches accentuate the ampler width.
The M high-gloss Shadowline trim is now standard specification, and all BMW 3 Series sedan models now include 17-inch light-alloy wheels.
The popular M Sport package is now standard on the BMW 330i model, as well as a honeycomb mesh for the BMW kidney grille, a new design for the front and rear aprons and new design M light-alloy wheels in 18-inch format with mixed-size tyres.
This aesthetic retouch also applies to the BMW M340i xDrive, which gets M light-alloy wheels in 19-inch format, trapezoidal tailpipes and M exterior mirror caps in black high-gloss.
The M Sport package Pro is a new arrival on the options list. It includes extended M high-gloss Shadowline trim, M lights Shadowline and an M Sport braking system with red calipers, but it’s available only on the M340i.
The BMW M performance parts range offers more options, while the range of exterior colours now includes Skyscraper Grey metallic and M Brooklyn Grey metallic as part of the M Sport package. The BMW Individual Frozen Pure Grey metallic and Frozen Tanzanite Blue metallic special paint finishes are also optional.
Inside, the interior of the fresh BMW 3 Series Sedan has been comprehensively updated. A new BMW curved display is now standard fitment across the range, with a 12.3-inch information display behind the steering wheel and a control display with a screen diagonal of 14.9 inches. This has significantly reduced the number of buttons and controls in favour of touch and voice control.
Luxury and convenience features include standard fitment of a three-zone and automatic climate control, also operated by voice command, automatically dimming rear-view mirror, front and rear park distance control, BMW Live Cockpit Plus including BMW Maps navigation system and the latest generation BMW Operating System 8, smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and BMW ConnectedDrive upgrades in all models.
Mechanically, there’s a single diesel (320d) and four petrol (318i, 320i, 330i and M340i) engines. The 320d and M340i benefit from a 48V mild hybrid system, while the latter model is the only available standard with all-wheel drive. All new 3 Series models are geared by an eight-speed automatic transmission exclusively.
Standard driver assistance systems include front collision warning with brake intervention, cruise control with brake function, a speed limit display with no-overtaking indicator, manual speed limit assist and lane departure warning with lane return.
Optionally, you can get lane change warning, BMW head-up display, Driving Assistant Professional and route monitoring function and traffic light detection.
Among the functions provided by the optional parking assistant (standard for M340i xDrive) are the reversing assist camera and the reversing assistant. The Parking Assistant Plus — with Park View, Panorama View and Remote 3D View functions — and BMW Drive Recorder are also available as options.
Recommended retail price (including VAT and CO2 tax):
BMW 318i Sport Line — R767,893
BMW 318i M Sport Pack — R817,893
BMW 320i Sport Line — R832,893
BMW 320i M Sport package — R882,893
BMW 320d Sport Line R880,313.
BMW 320d M Sport package — R930,313
BMW 330i M Sport — R953,197
BMW M340i xDrive M Performance — R1,338,206
BMW M340i M Sport package Pro — R1,353,206
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Local Launch
Updated BMW 3 Series goes on sale in SA
The intervention brings major aesthetic changes, a curved screen and more standard equipment
The BMW 3 Series refresh begins with significant changes to its looks.
The new front apron design that copies other recently face-lifted BMW models, as well as redesigned headlights, a BMW kidney grille with new double bars and slimmer standard full-LED headlights with clear contours and daytime driving lights arranged in an inverted L, set the tone for a sportier approach.
Air intakes in black high-gloss paint positioned below the kidney grille cool the braking system, while the adaptive LED headlights with blue accents, cornering light and non-dazzling matrix high-beam functionality, as well as dynamic headlight range control and variable light distribution, are available as options.
At the rear, more bumper surfaces are painted in the body colour, and there are slimmer light units and exhaust tailpipe finishers that measure 90mm or 100mm in diameter, depending on engine variant. Flared rear wheel arches accentuate the ampler width.
The M high-gloss Shadowline trim is now standard specification, and all BMW 3 Series sedan models now include 17-inch light-alloy wheels.
The popular M Sport package is now standard on the BMW 330i model, as well as a honeycomb mesh for the BMW kidney grille, a new design for the front and rear aprons and new design M light-alloy wheels in 18-inch format with mixed-size tyres.
This aesthetic retouch also applies to the BMW M340i xDrive, which gets M light-alloy wheels in 19-inch format, trapezoidal tailpipes and M exterior mirror caps in black high-gloss.
The M Sport package Pro is a new arrival on the options list. It includes extended M high-gloss Shadowline trim, M lights Shadowline and an M Sport braking system with red calipers, but it’s available only on the M340i.
The BMW M performance parts range offers more options, while the range of exterior colours now includes Skyscraper Grey metallic and M Brooklyn Grey metallic as part of the M Sport package. The BMW Individual Frozen Pure Grey metallic and Frozen Tanzanite Blue metallic special paint finishes are also optional.
Inside, the interior of the fresh BMW 3 Series Sedan has been comprehensively updated. A new BMW curved display is now standard fitment across the range, with a 12.3-inch information display behind the steering wheel and a control display with a screen diagonal of 14.9 inches. This has significantly reduced the number of buttons and controls in favour of touch and voice control.
Luxury and convenience features include standard fitment of a three-zone and automatic climate control, also operated by voice command, automatically dimming rear-view mirror, front and rear park distance control, BMW Live Cockpit Plus including BMW Maps navigation system and the latest generation BMW Operating System 8, smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and BMW ConnectedDrive upgrades in all models.
Mechanically, there’s a single diesel (320d) and four petrol (318i, 320i, 330i and M340i) engines. The 320d and M340i benefit from a 48V mild hybrid system, while the latter model is the only available standard with all-wheel drive. All new 3 Series models are geared by an eight-speed automatic transmission exclusively.
Standard driver assistance systems include front collision warning with brake intervention, cruise control with brake function, a speed limit display with no-overtaking indicator, manual speed limit assist and lane departure warning with lane return.
Optionally, you can get lane change warning, BMW head-up display, Driving Assistant Professional and route monitoring function and traffic light detection.
Among the functions provided by the optional parking assistant (standard for M340i xDrive) are the reversing assist camera and the reversing assistant. The Parking Assistant Plus — with Park View, Panorama View and Remote 3D View functions — and BMW Drive Recorder are also available as options.
Recommended retail price (including VAT and CO2 tax):
BMW 318i Sport Line — R767,893
BMW 318i M Sport Pack — R817,893
BMW 320i Sport Line — R832,893
BMW 320i M Sport package — R882,893
BMW 320d Sport Line R880,313.
BMW 320d M Sport package — R930,313
BMW 330i M Sport — R953,197
BMW M340i xDrive M Performance — R1,338,206
BMW M340i M Sport package Pro — R1,353,206
BMW Z4 gets nip and tuck for 2023
New Ford Everest goes more upmarket
All-new Nissan Qashqai has touched down in SA
How young drivers can decrease insurance premiums
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.