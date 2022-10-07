×

National

Treasury proposes 10 year extension to R&D incentive

The proposed changes have been released for public comment within 30 days

07 October 2022 - 17:07 Linda Ensor

The National Treasury is proposing to extend the research & development (R&D) incentive, which is due to expire at the end ofDecember 2023, for 10 years to end-December 2033 and is also proposing refinements to the incentive.

The proposed changes have been released for public comment within 30 days and after this a final proposal will be included in the 2023 budget for inclusion in a draft tax bill later in that year...

