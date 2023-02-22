Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Government’s vision for the next fiscal year with Enoch Godongwana

Business Day TV talks to the finance minister after he delivered the Budget Review

22 February 2023 - 19:58
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: BLOOMBERG

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivered the closely watched 2023 Budget Review on Wednesday. Business Day TV’s Noluthando Mthonti-Mlambo spoke to Godongwana to discuss the government’s vision for the next fiscal year.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: How the 2023 Budget Review could affect your pocket

Business Day TV talks to Tony Davey, chartered tax adviser and advocate at Tony Davey & Associates, and Phillip Joubert, manager at Saipa
Economy
2 hours ago

WATCH: Budget 2023

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivered the 2023 budget on Wednesday
National
8 hours ago

WATCH: Business reacts to Budget 2023

Business Day TV speaks to Busi Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership SA, and Nedbank CEO Mike Brown
Business
4 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
What the latest data says about the risk of ...
Economy
2.
Budget preview: The bad, the ugly and the ...
Economy
3.
Watch: Budget 2023 — what to expect
Economy
4.
National Treasury slashes 2023 GDP projections to ...
Economy
5.
PODCAST | What could lie ahead for SA in the 2023 ...
Economy

Related Articles

WATCH: How the 2023 Budget Review could affect your pocket

Economy

WATCH: Post budget analysis with academics and industry leaders

Economy

National Treasury slashes 2023 GDP projections to lowest levels since 2020

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.