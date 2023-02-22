Business Day TV speaks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has done well, effectively pulling a rabbit out of a hat
While some lauded it for providing relief over the electricity crisis and the rising cost of living, others cautioned against the effect of cuts
Government bails out SOEs but fails to deliver meaningful tax exemptions, expanded zero-VAT basket or fuel levies cuts, say labours and opposition
Baidu is leading the charge to create a Chinese rival to the AI platform developed by OpenAI
Business Day TV speaks to Busi Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership SA, and Nedbank CEO Mike Brown
The land route that gives Armenia direct access to Nagorno-Karabakh has been blocked since December 12
The SA team was more attacking with ball in hand at end-2022
The brand has captivated sports-car lovers since its inception in 1963, especially its singature Countach
Business Day TV examines finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s 2023 Budget Review with Colin Coleman, co-chair of the Youth Employment Service, Dr Lumkile Mondi from Wits University, Peter Attard Montalto of Intellidex and development economist at the Stellenbosch Business School, Dr Nthabiseng Moleko.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
BUDGET 2023
WATCH: Post budget analysis with academics and industry leaders
Business Day TV speaks to Colin Coleman, Lumkile Mondi, Peter Attard Montalto and Nthabiseng Moleko
Business Day TV examines finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s 2023 Budget Review with Colin Coleman, co-chair of the Youth Employment Service, Dr Lumkile Mondi from Wits University, Peter Attard Montalto of Intellidex and development economist at the Stellenbosch Business School, Dr Nthabiseng Moleko.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
BUDGET IN A NUTSHELL: Debt relief for Eskom, but with conditions
Budget 2023
BUDGET EDITORIAL: What is, and what should have been
WATCH: Business reacts to Budget 2023
WATCH: Budget 2023
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Budget statement notes strong growth in revenue collection in 2022/2023
Public sector to invest R903bn in infrastructure over the next three years
National Treasury slashes 2023 GDP projections to lowest levels since 2020
Provinces and local government get more to alleviate financial pressure
Eskom debt package blocks expenditure on new generation
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.