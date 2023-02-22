Economy

BUDGET 2023

WATCH: Post budget analysis with academics and industry leaders

Business Day TV speaks to Colin Coleman, Lumkile Mondi, Peter Attard Montalto and Nthabiseng Moleko

22 February 2023 - 18:23
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivers the budget presentation in Cape Town, on February 22 2023. Picture: DWAYNE SENIOR/BLOOMBERG
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivers the budget presentation in Cape Town, on February 22 2023. Picture: DWAYNE SENIOR/BLOOMBERG

Business Day TV examines finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s 2023 Budget Review with Colin Coleman, co-chair of the Youth Employment Service, Dr Lumkile Mondi from Wits University, Peter Attard Montalto of Intellidex and development economist at the Stellenbosch Business School, Dr Nthabiseng Moleko.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

BUDGET IN A NUTSHELL: Debt relief for Eskom, but with conditions

The debt relief is to be used to restructure the utility and ensure it can make the necessary investments to lessen the crippling load-shedding
National
8 hours ago

Budget 2023

All the latest news, views and analysis of finance minister Enoch Godongwana's budget address in Parliament
News
7 hours ago

BUDGET EDITORIAL: What is, and what should have been

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has done well, effectively pulling a rabbit out of a hat
Opinion
8 hours ago

WATCH: Business reacts to Budget 2023

Business Day TV speaks to Busi Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership SA, and Nedbank CEO Mike Brown
Business
4 hours ago

WATCH: Budget 2023

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivered the 2023 budget on Wednesday
National
8 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
What the latest data says about the risk of ...
Economy
2.
Budget preview: The bad, the ugly and the ...
Economy
3.
Watch: Budget 2023 — what to expect
Economy
4.
National Treasury slashes 2023 GDP projections to ...
Economy
5.
PODCAST | What could lie ahead for SA in the 2023 ...
Economy

Related Articles

Budget statement notes strong growth in revenue collection in 2022/2023

National

Public sector to invest R903bn in infrastructure over the next three years

National

National Treasury slashes 2023 GDP projections to lowest levels since 2020

Economy

Provinces and local government get more to alleviate financial pressure

National

Eskom debt package blocks expenditure on new generation

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.