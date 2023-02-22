Business Day TV speaks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
Business Day TV spoke to Tony Davey, chartered tax adviser and advocate at Tony Davey & Associates, and Phillip Joubert, manager at the SA Institute of Professional Accountants, for insights into how decisions in the 2023 Budget Review could affect your finances.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Comment Policy
BUDGET 2023
WATCH: How the 2023 Budget Review could affect your pocket
Business Day TV talks to Tony Davey, chartered tax adviser and advocate at Tony Davey & Associates, and Phillip Joubert, manager at Saipa
Business Day TV spoke to Tony Davey, chartered tax adviser and advocate at Tony Davey & Associates, and Phillip Joubert, manager at the SA Institute of Professional Accountants, for insights into how decisions in the 2023 Budget Review could affect your finances.
