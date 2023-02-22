Economy

BUDGET 2023

WATCH: How the 2023 Budget Review could affect your pocket

Business Day TV talks to Tony Davey, chartered tax adviser and advocate at Tony Davey & Associates, and Phillip Joubert, manager at Saipa

22 February 2023 - 19:23
Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Business Day TV spoke to Tony Davey, chartered tax adviser and advocate at Tony Davey & Associates, and Phillip Joubert, manager at the SA Institute of Professional Accountants, for insights into how decisions in the 2023 Budget Review could affect your finances.

