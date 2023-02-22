Markets

MARKET WRAP: Rand snaps losing streak after ‘surprise-free’ budget

Bonds were also firmer on news of a R254bn debt relief package for Eskom, while the JSE lost ground as the Fed prepares to release the minutes of its most recent meeting

22 February 2023 - 19:43 Lindiwe Tsobo

The rand reversed course on Wednesday, breaking two days of losses against the dollar, after finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivered his budget address, which analysts described as “surprise-free”.

Godongwana announced a three year debt relief programme worth R254bn for the stricken power utility, though it comes with strict conditions. They include having to concession its coal-fired power stations once they have been resuscitated as recommended by an international consortium...

