MARKET WRAP: Rand snaps losing streak after ‘surprise-free’ budget

Business Day TV speaks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has done well, effectively pulling a rabbit out of a hat
Sudden exit follows explosive interview in which he implicates an ANC MP in corruption at Eskom
Government bails out SOEs but fails to deliver meaningful tax exemptions, expanded zero-VAT basket or fuel levies cuts, say labours and opposition
Baidu is leading the charge to create a Chinese rival to the AI platform developed by OpenAI
Package depends on privatising generation and investing in transmission
Business Day TV speaks to Busi Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership SA, and Nedbank CEO Mike Brown
The land route that gives Armenia direct access to Nagorno-Karabakh has been blocked since December 12
The SA team was more attacking with ball in hand at end-2022
The brand has captivated sports-car lovers since its inception in 1963, especially its singature Countach
The rand reversed course on Wednesday, breaking two days of losses against the dollar, after finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivered his budget address, which analysts described as “surprise-free”.
Godongwana announced a three year debt relief programme worth R254bn for the stricken power utility, though it comes with strict conditions. They include having to concession its coal-fired power stations once they have been resuscitated as recommended by an international consortium...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
MARKET WRAP: Rand snaps losing streak after ‘surprise-free’ budget
Bonds were also firmer on news of a R254bn debt relief package for Eskom, while the JSE lost ground as the Fed prepares to release the minutes of its most recent meeting
The rand reversed course on Wednesday, breaking two days of losses against the dollar, after finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivered his budget address, which analysts described as “surprise-free”.
Godongwana announced a three year debt relief programme worth R254bn for the stricken power utility, though it comes with strict conditions. They include having to concession its coal-fired power stations once they have been resuscitated as recommended by an international consortium...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.