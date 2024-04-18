Gauteng economic development MEC Tasneem Motara. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LUBA LESOLLE
The Gauteng department of economic development and Takealot have joined forces via a R150m deal that aims to bring township businesses into the growing digital economy. Business Day TV spoke to Takealot CEO Fred Zietsman and Tasneem Motara, Gauteng MEC for economic development, for more detail.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Investing in Gauteng’s township economy
Business Day TV speaks to Takealot CEO Fred Zietsman and Tasneem Motara, Gauteng MEC for economic development
