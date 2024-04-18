Economy

WATCH: Investing in Gauteng’s township economy

Business Day TV speaks to Takealot CEO Fred Zietsman and Tasneem Motara, Gauteng MEC for economic development

18 April 2024 - 20:39
Gauteng economic development MEC Tasneem Motara. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LUBA LESOLLE
Gauteng economic development MEC Tasneem Motara. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LUBA LESOLLE

The Gauteng department of economic development and Takealot have joined forces via a R150m deal that aims to bring township businesses into the growing digital economy. Business Day TV spoke to Takealot CEO Fred Zietsman and Tasneem Motara, Gauteng MEC for economic development, for more detail.

