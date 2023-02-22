Economy

National Treasury slashes 2023 GDP projections to lowest levels since 2020

The electricity crisis will weigh on investment decisions and reduce profitability through lost production and increased operating costs

BL Premium
22 February 2023 - 14:20 Thuletho Zwane

The National Treasury slashed its economic growth projections for 2023 to the lowest level since 2020 when pandemic-induced lockdowns hindered production and caused severe disruptions to global supply chains, the Budget Review shows.

Presenting his budget speech in parliament on Wednesday, finance minister Enoch Godongwana said Treasury cut its 2023 growth projections to 0.9% but increased its 2022 growth projections to 2.5% from October’s medium-term budget policy statement’s 1.9% estimates...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.