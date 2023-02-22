National

WATCH: Budget 2023

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivered the 2023 budget on Wednesday

22 February 2023 - 13:33
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: BLOOMBERG/DWAYNE SENIOR
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: BLOOMBERG/DWAYNE SENIOR

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivered the 2023 budget to the National Assembly in Cape Town on February 22 2023.

Godongwana’s budget speech provided details of spending and revenue collection proposals to implement the government’s plans to address SA’s energy crisis and socioeconomic challenges.

This came as SA is at stage 6 load-shedding, with some energy experts cautioning that the country should brace for stage 8 load-shedding this winter.

Watch the 2023 budget speech below:

How Treasury plans to short-circuit jitters over Eskom debt

Treasury to talk to investors immediately after budget speech
National
2 days ago

ROSS HARVEY: Godongwana's budget must speak to reality, not fantasy

Eskom's rolling blackouts and heavily indebted state place SA's economy and finance minister under considerable strain as prospects for economic ...
Opinion
7 hours ago

DION GEORGE: Political will is required for budget to address myriad economic woes

A laser-sharp and unyielding focus on growing the economy, securing a reliable energy supply and reducing the cost of living for all is needed
Opinion
7 hours ago
