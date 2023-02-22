The startup revealed it had raised $100m in new funding.
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivered the 2023 budget to the National Assembly in Cape Town on February 22 2023.
Godongwana’s budget speech provided details of spending and revenue collection proposals to implement the government’s plans to address SA’s energy crisis and socioeconomic challenges.
This came as SA is at stage 6 load-shedding, with some energy experts cautioning that the country should brace for stage 8 load-shedding this winter.
Watch the 2023 budget speech below:
WATCH: Budget 2023
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivered the 2023 budget on Wednesday
How Treasury plans to short-circuit jitters over Eskom debt
ROSS HARVEY: Godongwana’s budget must speak to reality, not fantasy
DION GEORGE: Political will is required for budget to address myriad economic woes
