The Budget Review on Wednesday was tabled against the backdrop of intensified power cuts, high inflation and rising interest rates. Business Day TV spoke to Busi Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership SA, and Nedbank CEO Mike Brown for their take on business’s reaction to the budget proposals.
BUDGET 2023
WATCH: Business reacts to Budget 2023
Business Day TV speaks to Busi Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership SA, and Nedbank CEO Mike Brown
