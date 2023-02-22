Business

BUDGET 2023

WATCH: Business reacts to Budget 2023

Business Day TV speaks to Busi Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership SA, and Nedbank CEO Mike Brown

22 February 2023 - 18:11
Picture: 123RF/tapati
Picture: 123RF/tapati

The Budget Review on Wednesday was tabled against the backdrop of intensified power cuts, high inflation and rising interest rates. Business Day TV spoke to Busi Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership SA, and Nedbank CEO Mike Brown for their take on business’s reaction to the budget proposals. 

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
WATCH: Business reacts to Budget 2023
Business
2.
MultiChoice's strong investment in local content ...
Business
3.
Vodacom boss wins 2023 MyBroadband Telecoms CEO ...
Business
4.
FREE TO READ | Empowerment magazine highlights ...
Business
5.
WATCH: Energy transition to dominate talks at ...
Business

Related Articles

Budget 2023

News

Budget statement notes strong growth in revenue collection in 2022/2023

National

Health sector offered little relief as budget shrinks in real terms

National / Health

National Treasury slashes 2023 GDP projections to lowest levels since 2020

Economy

BUDGET IN A NUTSHELL: Debt relief for Eskom, but with conditions

National

How Treasury plans to short-circuit jitters over Eskom debt

National

Eskom debt package blocks expenditure on new generation

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.