PODCAST | SA households faring better than expected, says Altron FinTech index

Some analysts say equities had been showing too much optimism about an economic improvement
The solution is to get these politicians as far away from the energy sector as possible
The group lawsuit, filed in SA because Anglo was headquartered in Johannesburg when it held a stake in the Broken Hill mine in Kabwe, follows several similar cases
National chairperson Gwede Mantashe is expected to officially open the conference and Ramaphosa is expected to close it on Sunday
The group paid its inaugural gross dividend of 20c per ordinary share to shareholders that include the Reserve Bank and the GEPF
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Dr Roelof Botha, economic adviser to Optimum Investment Group.
Eskom is not short of coal and has 31.8 days' worth of the fuel stockpiled at its power plants compared to a minimum requirement of 20 days
XBB.1.5 is now the most transmissible variant, and is an offshoot of XBB, a combination of two other Omicron sub-variants
Cricket SA has neglected succession planning
The new flagship of the popular Jolion SUV range stands out with unique engine and chassis mods
The economic health of SA households is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Dr Roelof Botha, economic adviser to Optimum Investment Group.
This week, Altron FinTech released its latest Household Resilience Index (Afhri), which covers the third quarter of 2022.
The index provides insight into “the financial state of households by assessing the state of micro-lending from the perspective of the ability of borrowers to repay loans”.
Join the discussion:
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
After recording a record high in the fourth quarter of 2021, the index took a dip in the first and second quarters of 2022, but has bounced back to a level of 109.8, marginally lower than the value at the same time a year earlier.
Botha says positive features from the latest results include “significant employment gains in the public and private sectors, and a meaningful increase in total household disposable income.” Of concern, however, is that household credit extension was lower during the third quarter of 2022 than 10 years ago.
Topics of discussion include: Afhri index components and research methodology; key findings from the index results; surprising findings; the importance of micro lending in SA; and an economic outlook for the year ahead.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Business Day Spotlight
PODCAST | SA households faring better than expected, says Altron FinTech index
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Dr Roelof Botha, economic adviser to Optimum Investment Group.
The economic health of SA households is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Dr Roelof Botha, economic adviser to Optimum Investment Group.
This week, Altron FinTech released its latest Household Resilience Index (Afhri), which covers the third quarter of 2022.
The index provides insight into “the financial state of households by assessing the state of micro-lending from the perspective of the ability of borrowers to repay loans”.
Join the discussion:
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
After recording a record high in the fourth quarter of 2021, the index took a dip in the first and second quarters of 2022, but has bounced back to a level of 109.8, marginally lower than the value at the same time a year earlier.
Botha says positive features from the latest results include “significant employment gains in the public and private sectors, and a meaningful increase in total household disposable income.” Of concern, however, is that household credit extension was lower during the third quarter of 2022 than 10 years ago.
Topics of discussion include: Afhri index components and research methodology; key findings from the index results; surprising findings; the importance of micro lending in SA; and an economic outlook for the year ahead.
New jobs helped boost resilience of South Africans, index shows
Pace of food and fuel price hikes slows
Ramaphosa: Eskom must be cautious in implementing tariff increases
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
SA deficit problem worsened by exodus of foreign investors
Nedbank CEO Mike Brown sees power crisis as a chance for investment
WATCH: Reopening of Chinese borders set to boost commodities
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.