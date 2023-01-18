New jobs helped boost resilience of South Africans, index shows

The lifting of Covid-19 restrictions in China is set to boost global oil demand in 2023 to a record high
Critics of Transnet appear to be heralded, while those parties with a more sober approach seem to be relegated to the margins
Director-general in the presidency says steps are being taken to speed up solutions
The DA recently terminated the membership of its councillor, Lucky Naicker, after he was found guilty of being at odds with the party's constitution
It is not clear if this could scupper the deal or change the price, as Hunters far outsells Strongbow in SA
The Altron FinTech Household Resilience Index for the third quarter of 2022 has recovered to its pre-pandemic levels
Respondents to SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry survey say power tariff increases and persistent load-shedding are likely to aggravate the situation
Data suggests American consumers are starting to feel the pinch of the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes
National selectors could no longer ignore the bowler who has been the leading wicket-taker in domestic One-Day Cup in the past two seasons
‘Wakanda Forever’ and ‘Ant-Man’ sequels allowed into cinemas for the first time in nearly four years
Higher employment in the private and public sectors boosted the stability of SA households, but economist Roelof Botha warns interest-rate hikes are the last thing the country needs right now.
Speaking to Business Day on Wednesday after the release of the Household Resilience Index, which he compiles for Altron FinTech, a division of the technology firm Altron, he criticised the SA Reserve Bank, which is expected to hike interest rates next week after its first monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting for 2023...
