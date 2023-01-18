Economy

New jobs helped boost resilience of South Africans, index shows

The Altron FinTech Household Resilience Index for the third quarter of 2022 has recovered to its pre-pandemic levels

18 January 2023 - 16:03 Nico Gous

Higher employment in the private and public sectors boosted the stability of SA households, but economist Roelof Botha warns interest-rate hikes are the last thing the country needs right now.

Speaking to Business Day on Wednesday after the release of the Household Resilience Index, which he compiles for Altron FinTech, a division of the technology firm Altron, he criticised the SA Reserve Bank, which is expected to hike interest rates next week after its first monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting for 2023...

