WATCH: Retail sales dip 0.8% in February

Business Day TV talks to Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec

17 April 2024 - 20:21
Picture: 123RF/GUI YONGNIAN
Retail sales fell 0.8% in February, marking the second consecutive month of decline in activity. Business Day TV unpacked the print with Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec.

