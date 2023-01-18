Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Reopening of Chinese borders set to boost commodities

Business Day TV speaks to Seleho Tsatsi, investment analyst at Anchor Capital

18 January 2023 - 21:11
Passengers walk past greeters in the arrival hall for international flights at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, China. Picture: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg
Passengers walk past greeters in the arrival hall for international flights at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, China. Picture: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

Commodity prices are rising, largely due to optimism around China, with analysts expecting demand to improve as the world’s second-largest economy opens its borders. Business Day TV spoke to investment analyst at Anchor Capital, Seleho Tsatsi, for more insight.

