Nedbank CEO Mike Brown sees power crisis​ as a chance for investment

Nedbank boss says SA’s power crisis could ‘crowd in’ private investment into an electricity sector that is keeping GDP growth anchored at about 1.5%

19 January 2023 - 05:05 Garth Theunissen

The electricity crisis that is threatening to sink SA’s economy further into the abyss of low growth and high unemployment is an opportunity as much as a challenge, which could encourage more private investment into the power sector.

That is the view of Nedbank CEO Mike Brown, who spoke to Business Day from Davos, Switzerland, just minutes before an SA-specific session was due to kick off at the World Economic Forum’s annual conference...

