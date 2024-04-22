Election posters are displayed in Pretoria. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES/FILE
The SA economy continues to struggle, growing a tepid 0.6% in the fourth quarter of 2023. The performance comes as the country battles with water supply issues and interruptions at Transnet’s ports. One risk in particular is the upcoming national election and concerns surrounding the impact it could have on the economic outlook. Business Day TV spoke to Xolelwa Kashe-Katiya, project lead for the Indlulamithi SA Scenarios, about the trajectory of the country’s economic landscape, through their lens.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Focus on SA’s economic landscape ahead of election
Business Day TV talks to Xolelwa Kashe-Katiya, project lead for the Indlulamithi SA Scenarios
The SA economy continues to struggle, growing a tepid 0.6% in the fourth quarter of 2023. The performance comes as the country battles with water supply issues and interruptions at Transnet’s ports. One risk in particular is the upcoming national election and concerns surrounding the impact it could have on the economic outlook. Business Day TV spoke to Xolelwa Kashe-Katiya, project lead for the Indlulamithi SA Scenarios, about the trajectory of the country’s economic landscape, through their lens.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.