WATCH: Focus on SA’s economic landscape ahead of election

Business Day TV talks to Xolelwa Kashe-Katiya, project lead for the Indlulamithi SA Scenarios

22 April 2024 - 20:27
Election posters are displayed in Pretoria. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES/FILE
The SA economy continues to struggle, growing a tepid 0.6% in the fourth quarter of 2023. The performance comes as the country battles with water supply issues and interruptions at Transnet’s ports. One risk in particular is the upcoming national election and concerns surrounding the impact it could have on the economic outlook. Business Day TV spoke to Xolelwa Kashe-Katiya, project lead for the Indlulamithi SA Scenarios, about the trajectory of the country’s economic landscape, through their lens.

