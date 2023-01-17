National

Ramaphosa: Eskom must be cautious in implementing tariff increases

The president has told stakeholders that Eskom is ‘too big to fail’ and solutions must be found with government help

17 January 2023 - 21:21 KGOTHATSO MADISA

President Cyril Ramaphosa believes Eskom has to be cautious and considerate in applying the electricity tariff increase as South Africans are already under severe financial pressure, according to the presidency.

This comes as Ramaphosa meets various stakeholders about the load-shedding crisis. He is “deeply concerned” about the 18.65% tariff increase the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) granted to Eskom from April 1...

