Business Day TV speaks to Chris Rule, head of product and client solutions at CoreShares
Critics of Transnet appear to be heralded, while those parties with a more sober approach seem to be relegated to the margins
Kganyago’s comments come as ANC wants central bank’s mandate to change
The DA recently terminated the membership of its councillor, Lucky Naicker, after he was found guilty of being at odds with the party's constitution
Business Day TV speaks to Izaak Breitenbach, head of the SA Poultry Association’s broiler board
Business Day TV speaks to Seleho Tsatsi, investment analyst at Anchor Capital
Respondents to SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry survey say power tariff increases and persistent load-shedding are likely to aggravate the situation
DRC President Tshisekedi addresses WEF panel on developing clean energy infrastructure
SA cricketing star retires from the game
‘Wakanda Forever’ and ‘Ant-Man’ sequels allowed into cinemas for the first time in nearly four years
Consumer inflation eased in December to its softest reading since May 2022, though it remains above the upper limit of the Reserve Bank’s 3%-6% target range.
Headline inflation eased to 7.2% in December, in line with expectations among economists surveyed by Reuters and down from November’s 7.4%, marking a further slowdown from 7.6% in October and the peak of 7.8% in July...
INFLATION
Pace of food and fuel price hikes slows
Consumer inflation has moderated, but remains above the upper limit of the Reserve Bank’s 3%-6% target range
