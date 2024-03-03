Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Google ‘must deal with ad revenue complaints’

The tech giant faces a proposed class action lawsuit from advertisers about its hold on the ad exchange market

03 March 2024 - 13:09
by Jon Stempel and Sheila Dang
The Google logo in Las Vegas, Nevada, on January 10 2024. Gannett, the largest US newspaper chain and publisher of USA Today, alleges that it sold some of its ad space directly to advertisers, but Google still made the inventory available for auction on its ad exchange to accrue transaction fees for its own benefit. Picture: REUTERS/STEVE MARCUS
Alphabet’s Google must face advertisers’ proposed class action lawsuit claiming that it monopolises the ad exchange market, a US judge ruled on March 1 2024.

But US district judge Kevin Castel dismissed some other antitrust claims, including those focused on ad-buying tools used by large advertisers.

Castel was reviewing a number of cases against Google, and his decision struck down many claims but allowed at least one key set to proceed.

The advertisers, he wrote, “have not plausibly alleged antitrust standing in the markets for ad-buying tools used by large advertisers, but they plausibly allege antitrust standing as to injuries they purportedly suffered from anti-competitive practices in the ad-exchange market and the market for small advertisers’ buying tools”.

Castel also said that Gannett, the largest US newspaper chain and publisher of USA Today, could try in a separate case to prove that Google fraudulently concealed anticompetitive effects of some technology. Gannett alleged that it sold some of its ad space directly to advertisers, but Google still made the inventory available for auction on its ad exchange to accrue transaction fees for its own benefit.

Google and Gannett did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The judge also ruled in multiple other cases in the nationwide litigation.

Google faces a number of claims on antitrust grounds.

The US justice department sued Google in January 2023, accusing it of abusing its dominance in digital advertising. The government asked for the divestiture of the Google Ad Manager suite, including Google’s ad exchange, AdX.

Google Ad Manager is a suite of tools including one that allows websites to offer advertising space for sale and an exchange that serves as a marketplace that automatically matches advertisers with those publishers.

Advertisers and website publishers have complained that Google has not been transparent about where ad dollars go, specifically how much goes to publishers and how much to Google.

Reuters

European media groups hit Google with €2.1bn lawsuit

Claimants, which include Germany’s Axel Springer, say tech giant’s ad tech practices have cost them dearly
Companies
3 days ago

Google parent Alphabet’s quarterly advertising revenue disappoints

Shares drop 4% after ad sales come in below expectations
Companies
1 month ago

Google falls in with EU search result rules

Tech giant will make changes to search, browser and data products in Europe
Companies
1 month ago

Leading EU advocate urges judges to confirm Google antitrust fine

World’s most popular internet search engine says it will  review opinion and wait for court ruling
Companies
1 month ago

EU antitrust chief to meet Big Tech leaders

Margrethe Vestager to focus on European digital regulation and competition policy
World
1 month ago

Google agrees to pay $700m after accusations of overcharging

US consumers and states to share settlement in Play Store antitrust case
Companies
2 months ago

Google’s ‘privacy’ means primacy

Tech giant’s new way of tracking web habits and serving ads is all about protecting its bottom line
News & Fox
4 months ago

TOBY SHAPSHAK: How Google got the world hooked

The company’s method of using the data of internet users has been exposed in US court hearings
Opinion
4 months ago

Google agrees to change user data practices in Germany

Agreement will give users more choice on the processing of their data, German cartel office says
Companies
4 months ago

Google cheated in efforts to dominate search, US says

Tech giant allegedly paid billions of dollars to firms and took steps to hide evidence
Companies
5 months ago

TOBY SHAPSHAK: No happy birthday for monopolist Google

The search giant will have a hard time arguing it didn’t break antitrust laws or put pressure on smartphone manufacturers to preload its apps
Opinion
5 months ago
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.