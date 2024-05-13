JSE stronger as focus turns to US CPI numbers
Traders will peruse the consumer price index data for insight into when the US Federal Reserve will cut rates
13 May 2024 - 11:36
The JSE was firmer on Monday morning, while its global counterparts were mixed as investors awaited the US inflation report this week.
Traders will look for fresh insights in the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy when April’s consumer price index (CPI) data is released on Wednesday. ..
