European media groups hit Google with €2.1bn lawsuit

Claimants, which include Germany’s Axel Springer, say tech giant’s ad tech practices have cost them dearly

28 February 2024 - 21:21
by Foo Yun Chee
The Google logo in Las Vegas, Nevada, the US, January 10 2024. Picture: REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Brussels — Google was hit with a €2.1bn lawsuit by 32 media groups including Axel Springer and Schibsted on Wednesday, alleging that they had suffered losses due to the company’s practices in digital advertising.

Shares of the company, which is wholly owned by California-based Alphabet, fell more than 2%.

The move by the group — which includes publishers in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain and Sweden — comes as antitrust regulators also crack down on Google’s ad tech business.

“The media companies involved have incurred losses due to a less competitive market, which is a direct result of Google’s misconduct,” a statement issued by their lawyers Geradin Partners and Stek said.

“Without Google’s abuse of its dominant position, the media companies would have received significantly higher revenues from advertising and paid lower fees for ad tech services. Crucially, these funds could have been reinvested into strengthening the European media landscape,” the lawyers said.

They cited the French competition authority’s €220m fine against Google on its ad tech business in 2021 as well as the European Commission’s charges last year to buttress their group claim.

“If there is follow through to the regulatory scrutiny, Google may need to curtail its practices and provide more consistent, predicable pricing to its advertising customers,” DA Davidson & Co analyst Gil Luria said.

The lawsuit comes at a time when Google’s core advertising business is facing an existential threat from the shift to generative AI chat, Luria added.

A spokesperson for Google said the company opposes the lawsuit, adding that it is “speculative and opportunistic”.

“Google works constructively with publishers across Europe. ... [Our advertising tools] adapt and evolve in partnership with those same publishers.”

Google last year said it disagreed with EU antitrust charges against its ad tech business where it is involved in both the buy-side as well as the sell-side of the supply chain.

Publishers have in recent years lamented big technology companies’ increasing dominance in advertising as their share of revenue from that source fall. Google is the most dominant digital advertising platform in the world, according to analysts.

The group said they filed the lawsuit in a Dutch court because of the country’s reputation as an important jurisdiction for antitrust damages claims in Europe, and to avoid multiple claims in different European countries.

Others in the group include Austria’s Krone, Belgian groups DPG Media and Mediahuis, Denmark’s TV2 Danmark, Finland’s Sanoma, Poland's Agora, Spain’s Prensa Iberica and Switzerland’s Ringier.

Reuters

Google parent Alphabet’s quarterly advertising revenue disappoints

Shares drop 4% after ad sales come in below expectations
Companies
4 weeks ago

Leading EU advocate urges judges to confirm Google antitrust fine

World’s most popular internet search engine says it will  review opinion and wait for court ruling
Companies
1 month ago

EU antitrust chief to meet Big Tech leaders

Margrethe Vestager to focus on European digital regulation and competition policy
World
1 month ago

Google agrees to pay $700m after accusations of overcharging

US consumers and states to share settlement in Play Store antitrust case
Companies
2 months ago
