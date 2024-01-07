EU antitrust chief to meet Big Tech leaders
Margrethe Vestager to focus on European digital regulation and competition policy
07 January 2024 - 19:18
Brussels — EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager will meet the chiefs of Apple, Alphabet, Broadcom and Nvidia in the US next week, her communications adviser said on Friday.
The meetings come a month after Vestager resumed her job after her failed bid to head the Luxembourg-based European Investment Bank, with antitrust experts expecting her to show a tougher line towards companies in both merger and competition investigations...
