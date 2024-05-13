Growth of local motor industry not guaranteed, says Naamsa
The sector shows improvements in export values but faces global and local headwinds
13 May 2024 - 05:00
The latest trade figures underline the urgency of future-proofing the SA motor industry’s trade security.
The 2024 Automotive Trade Manual, published last week by industry body Naamsa, shows promising improvements in export values and the overall trade surplus. But it also underlines that further growth is not guaranteed...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.