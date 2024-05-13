Raubex’s full-year earnings rise 21% as its order book grows
CEO Felicia Msiza says the group’s performance is commendable, particularly given the many challenges the country faces
13 May 2024 - 09:51
Raubex Group has increased full-year headline earnings by 21% after tender activity picked up towards the latter part of the financial year and its order book expanded.
Headline earnings per share (HEPS) increased 21.3% for the year to end-February to 476.3c, as revenue rose 13.8% to R17.43bn, it said in a statement on Monday...
