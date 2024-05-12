World / Africa

Another subsea cable outage hits several African countries

Tanzania, Malawi, Mozambique and Madagascar among countries affected by the disruption

12 May 2024 - 21:57
by Nilutpal Timsina
Picture: 123RF/andreypopov
Picture: 123RF/andreypopov

Bengaluru — Internet connectivity was disrupted in and around several east and southern African nations on Sunday, the internet observatory Netblocks said, adding that the incident was linked to failures affecting the Seacom and EASSy subsea cable systems.

Tanzania and the French island of Mayotte were experiencing a high impact on internet connectivity, while Mozambique and Malawi were seeing a medium impact, Netblocks' said on social media platform X.

Internet firm Cloudflare said on one of its X accounts that monitors trends that internet disruptions were ongoing in Tanzania, Malawi, Mozambique and Madagascar as a result of faults reported on the East African Submarine Cable System (EASSy) and Seacom cables.

Nape Nnauye, Tanzania’s minister of information, communication and information technology said in a statement on Sunday the government had been informed by EASSy and Seacom of disruption to the internet caused by a fault on the cables between Mozambique and SA.

“There are ongoing efforts to solve the problem,” he said. “As they continue to solve the problem, we will have very low access to internet and international voice calls.”

Safaricom, Kenya’s biggest telecom operator, also said in a post on the X platform that it had “activated redundancy measures to minimise service interruption” after it was notified of an outage on the one of cables serving the country.

Reuters 

