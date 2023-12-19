Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Google agrees to pay $700m after accusations of overcharging

US consumers and states to share settlement in Play Store antitrust case

19 December 2023 - 09:54
by mike scarcella
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Google was accused of overcharging consumers through unlawful restrictions on the distribution of apps and unnecessary fees for in-app transactions. Picture: 123RF
Google was accused of overcharging consumers through unlawful restrictions on the distribution of apps and unnecessary fees for in-app transactions. Picture: 123RF

Alphabet’s Google has agreed to pay $700m and to allow for greater competition in its Play app store, according to the terms of an antitrust settlement with US states and consumers disclosed on Monday in a San Francisco federal court.

Google will pay $630m into a settlement fund for consumers and $70m into a fund that will be used by states, it said in a statement.

Google was accused of overcharging consumers through unlawful restrictions on the distribution of apps on Android devices and unnecessary fees for in-app transactions. It did not admit wrongdoing. The settlement still requires a judge’s final approval.

Lead plaintiff Utah and other states announced the settlement in September, but the terms were kept confidential ahead of Google’s related trial with Fortnite maker Epic Games. A Californian federal jury last week agreed with Epic that parts of Google’s app business were anticompetitive.

Wilson White, Google vice-president for government affairs and public policy, said in a statement the settlement “builds on Android’s choice and flexibility, maintains strong security protections, and retains Google’s ability to compete with other [operating system] makers and invest in the Android ecosystem for users and developers”.

The company said it is expanding the ability of app and game developers to provide consumers with an alternative billing option for in-app purchases next to Play’s billing system. Google said it piloted “choice billing” in the US for more than a year.

As part of the settlement, Google said it will simplify users’ ability to download apps directly from developers.

In 2024 Epic will ask the judge hearing both cases, US district judge James Donato, to issue an order that could require Google to make changes to its Play Store.

Google faces other lawsuits challenging its search and digital advertising practices. It has denied any wrongdoing in those cases.

Reuters

Apple to halt US sales of Series 9, Ultra 2 smartwatches on patent dispute

Company is dealing with a patent dispute over the technology that enables the blood oxygen feature on the devices
Companies
1 day ago

Competition Tribunal rules e.tv and other channels can stay on DStv ‘for now’

eMedia says MultiChoice was abusing its dominant position in contravention of the Competition Act
Companies
1 day ago

Adobe and Figma end $20bn merger plans

The deal, which was announced in September 2022, was the latest to draw tough scrutiny from regulators
Companies
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Sun International to buy Peermont and its ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
2.
Sun International shields its Sun City brand from ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
3.
Discovery Bank takes top spot in 2023 customer ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Accelerate to sell R1.1bn of noncore assets to ...
Companies / Property
5.
EU coffee importers shy away from Africa as ...
Companies

Related Articles

UK antitrust body considers reviewing Microsoft and OpenAI partnership

Companies

Google calls on UK’s antitrust regulator to act against Microsoft

Companies

Google’s ‘privacy’ means primacy

News & Fox / Digital

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.