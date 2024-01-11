Companies

Leading EU advocate urges judges to confirm Google antitrust fine

World’s most popular internet search engine says it will review opinion and wait for court ruling

11 January 2024 - 15:43
by Foo Yun Chee and Benoit Van Overstraeten
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Brussels — Alphabet unit Google’s €2.42bn EU antitrust fine should be upheld by Europe’s top court, an adviser to the court said on Thursday, perhaps dealing a heavy blow to the world’s most popular internet search engine.         

The European Commission issued the company with a fine in 2017 for using its own price comparison shopping service to gain an unfair advantage over smaller European rivals.

The shopping case was the first of three EU decisions that resulted in a total of €8.25bn in fines for Google last decade.

Advocate-general Juliane Kokott of the EU’s court of justice said the judges should confirm the fine. “Google, as found by the commission and confirmed by the general court, was leveraging its dominant position on the market for general search services to favour its own comparison shopping service by favouring the display of its results,” she said.

Judges, who follow the majority of such nonbinding recommendations, will rule in the coming months. A lower tribunal sided with the EU competition enforcer in 2021.

Google said it will review the opinion and wait for the court ruling.

“Irrespective of the appeal, we continue to invest in our remedy, which has been working successfully for several years, and will continue to work constructively with the European Commission,” said a spokesperson.

EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager was due to meet Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and other Big Tech leaders in the US later on Thursday to discuss competition and digital issues.

Google also challenged the other two rulings on its Android mobile operating system and AdSense advertising service.

Reuters

Google cuts hundreds of jobs at its Voice Assistant, AR and hardware teams

Co-founders of Fitbit, which the tech giant bought in 2021, will also leave as the tech giant cuts costs further
Companies
10 hours ago

Are social media ready to battle fake news surrounding multiple 2024 elections?

Since the last election cycle, the actors who abuse the platforms have got more sophisticated but the resources to tackle them have not increased
World
11 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Luvuyo Masinda: the prince in Standard Bank’s CIB ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Digital payments set to continue battle against ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
JSE thirsts for Coca-Cola’s delayed mega-IPO
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
From the City of Joburg to Eskom: inside SAP’s ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Kenny Fihla gets more teeth at Standard Bank
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

EU regulators examine Microsoft’s OpenAI investment

World / Europe

EU antitrust chief to meet Big Tech leaders

World / Middle East

Adobe and Figma end $20bn merger plans

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.