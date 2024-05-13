‘Rosy’ ANC-DA coalition scenario also has risks, forecaster says
Better economic outlook, but Oxford Economics Africa warns of higher risk of protest and unrest
SA’s improved economic outlook could prompt credit ratings agencies to upgrade the country’s sovereign credit rating by late 2026, in a post-election scenario in which the ANC’s support falls to 40% and it opts to form a coalition with the DA.
An ANC/DA coalition is the third and “best case” of the four scenarios modelled by Oxford Economics Africa, which envisages that in this scenario the DA would partner with the ANC after being given assurances about economic liberalisation and prudent public spending and the promise of major cabinet appointments. The changes implemented by the new team would take a while to reflect, it says. “Then again, not much has to go right for the economy to grow faster.”..
