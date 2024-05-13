IBM expands software availability on AWS Marketplace to SA
IBM is hoping to use the platform to get more of its AI products to customers
13 May 2024 - 09:43
Global technology giant IBM has expanded the availability of its software portfolio to 92 countries on Amazon’s cloud computing marketplace to include SA. This makes it easier for local customers to find, test, buy, and deploy IBM software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).
IBM is hoping to use the platform to get more of its artificial intelligence (AI) products to more customers. ..
