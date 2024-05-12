POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Two days of voting for South Africans abroad
At home, Jacob Zuma will be back at the high court in Pietermaritzburg with arms company Thales
12 May 2024 - 20:46
South Africans abroad will have a chance to cast their ballot on May 17 and 18 before the national and provincial elections on May 29.
The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) says voting abroad will take place across 111 foreign missions. SA citizens in Algiers, Amman, Cairo, Kuwait City, Jeddah, Ramallah, Riyadh and Tehran will vote on Friday. Voting at the rest of the missions will take place on Saturday with voting stations open from 7am to 7pm. ..
