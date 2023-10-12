TOBY SHAPSHAK: How Google got the world hooked
The company’s method of using the data of internet users has been exposed in US court hearings
12 October 2023 - 05:00
Only “illicit businesses (cigarettes or drugs) ... could rival these economics”, said Google vice-president for finance Michael Roszak in one of the notes that the search giant fought to keep from being made public.
Roszak started the July 2017 note with: “Search advertising is one of the world’s greatest business models ever created.” He added: “We are fortunate to have an amazing business”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.