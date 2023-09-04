Sea Harvest hit by higher operating costs
Fuel and load-shedding are the main drivers as company has to contend with a rise in debt costs
04 September 2023 - 20:29
Sea Harvest, which produces hake and cheese locally, battled to recover operating costs that surged 20% in the six months to end-June, as load-shedding and high spend fuel hit it hard — another example of the pressures facing food producers in the prevailing climate.
The company also had to contend with a rise in debt costs which nearly doubled to R87m due to a 47% rise in interest rates in Australia and SA, where it owns fishing businesses...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.