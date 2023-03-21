Companies / Retail & Consumer

Food prices set to keep rising as companies face persistent costs

Prices have not yet increased enough to cover the costs of load-shedding

BL Premium
21 March 2023 - 20:22 Katharine Child

Food prices will continue to rise as they have not yet increased enough to cover the costs of load-shedding, according to several reports by various listed food companies.

The use of diesel and generators adds 25c per litre of milk produced, said Lancewood CEO Cornel Lodewyks, speaking at the release of food holding company Libstar’s annual results last week. Lancewood is Libstar’s largest operating division...

