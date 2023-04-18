Companies / Retail & Consumer

German prosecutors want arrest warrant for Markus Jooste

Former Steinhoff CEO did not appear in the Oldenburg court, which has yet to decide on issuing a warrant

18 April 2023 - 20:40 Katharine Child

German prosecutors have asked for an arrest warrant for former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste although the Oldenburg court has not yet made a decision, the media release from the courthouse reveals.

Jooste is linked to SA’s biggest fraud in which the Steinhoff share lost over R200bn in value after auditors refused to sign off the accounts...

